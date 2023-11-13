Diwali celebration at Dnyanada English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 13, 2023 05:50 PM 2023-11-13T17:50:09+5:30 2023-11-13T17:50:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Step I and II students of Dnyanada English School conducted a special activity to mark Diwali. They ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Step I and II students of Dnyanada English School conducted a special activity to mark Diwali. They prepared Diyas and Lanterns with great joy and had a lot of fun throughout the activity. Beautiful Diyas and lanterns were kept on display.Open in app