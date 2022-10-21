Diwali celebration at Royal Kids Nursery
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2022 07:25 PM 2022-10-21T19:25:11+5:30 2022-10-21T19:25:11+5:30
Royal Kids Nursery, Kanchannagar organised Diwali celebration for kids. Activities like diya decoration and card making were conducted. Children enjoyed the celebration with music, dance and fun. Principal Pradnya Deshmukh wished a happy and safe Diwali to students and staff.