Diwali celebration at Utopian Kidzone
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2024 07:10 PM2024-11-01T19:10:02+5:302024-11-01T19:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Utopian Kidzone celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. The celebration began with a learning session on the traditions and significance of Diwali. Senior students participated in a Diya colouring activity, decorating diyas as symbols of light and joy, while junior students engaged in a painting activity, bringing diya images to life with vibrant colours. Director Dr Abhay Srivastava, principal Rashmi Srivastava, counsellor Sunita Ghodke and teachers made the event successful.