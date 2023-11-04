Diwali snack prices surge despite increased demand

Marketplaces and homemade entrepreneurs witness growing demand for festive snacks

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The demand for Diwali snacks, or ‘Faral,’ has shown no signs of decline this year, even as prices continue to rise. Home-based entrepreneurs, have shared that the demand for traditional snacks such as besan laddu, rava laddu, bundi laddu, karanji, chakli, shankarpali, shev, anarse, chirote, and poha chivda has seen a significant increase.

The aromatic scents of these delectable treats now permeate markets and local businesses run by self-help groups and households. Despite the price hikes, consumers seem undeterred in their pursuit of these beloved festive snacks.

In a comparison with the previous year, the prices of all these snack items have witnessed an increase of Rs 100 to 150 due to rising costs of edible oil, gas cylinders, and pulses. In many households, anarse and besan laddus hold a special place as offerings during the auspicious Lakshmi Pooja on the day of Diwali. This year, ready-made anarse is fetching approximately Rs 600 to 700 per kg, while besan laddus are generally priced between Rs 500 and Rs 600 per kg.

Prices of products have increased

Aparna Potdar, a home entrepreneur, said that “Diwali snack industry faces additional cost pressures this year as the prices of edible oil and gas cylinders have increased. Additionally, various pulses, poha, puffed rice, and maida have also witnessed price increases. The cost of ghee and dalda has risen, prompting an increase of Rs 50 to Rs 100 in the price of products fried in ghee.

Onions and garlic prices rise

Onions and garlic prices have skyrocketed. While last year, onions were typically priced at Rs 15 to 20 per kg, this year, they have surged to Rs 80 per kg. These two ingredients are crucial in the preparation of chivda, a beloved snack during the festive season.

Prices of Diwali faral:

Product Price (Last year in Rs) Price (This year)

Besan Laddu 450 500 to 600

Rava Laddu 400 450

Karanji 450 500 to 600

Chakli 400 450 to 500

Shev 300 350 to 400

Poha Chivda 350 400 to 450

Murmura Chivda 300 350 to 400

Anarse 500 550 to 600

Chirote 450 500

Bundi Laddu 400 500

Shankar Pali 280 300 to 350