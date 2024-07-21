Doctor accused in sex-determination scam gets anticipatory bail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Satish Gaware, an accused of the sex-determination scam was granted conditional anticipatory bail by Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.

It may be noted that a team of the Health Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) raided a flat at Deogiri Apartments in Vijayanagar-Malhar Chowk and unearthed an illegal sex-determination test centre on May 13 this year. The Health Department team lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar Police Station against Dr Gaware.

Based on the complaint given by Dr Amarjyoti Shinde, the accused Sakshi Thorat, Savita Thorat, Visamba Thorat, Sadashiv Thorat, Krishna Natkar, Dharmaraj Natkar and Gitanjali Natkar were caught with sex-determination test materials at the centre.

A case was registered with Pundliknagar Police Station. During the probe, it was revealed that Dr Satish Sonawne purchased a Sonography machine from Dr Satish Gaware who filed an anticipatory bail application form in the district sessions court.

The district sessions court rejected his plea. So, he challenged the decision of the lower court in the High Court. Assistant Government Pleader opposed the bail of the accused.

The lawyer of the accused argued that his client had sold a sonography machine to another accused om 2022. “Both machines were seized by police. Dr Gaware had no connection with the scam,” he said.

Hearing the arguments of both parties, Justice S G Dige from the HC bench granted anticipatory bail on the bond of Rs 15,000 bond. The court also directed Dr Gaware to cooperate police in the investigation. Adv Rajendra Honge appeared for Dr Gaware.