Doctor attacked in GMCH

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The relatives of a patient attacked a reisdent doctor in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)ward No. 17 in the wee hours of Wednesday. The doctor sustained head injuries. The residents doctors to condemn the incident, initiated ‘Work Off’ agitation from 3 am onwards. The medical service was hampered due to it. The senior doctors took strenuous efforts to regularize the service. The incident has once again brought the issue of the safety of the doctors to the fore. Dr Uday Chundurji is the name of the injured doctor.

According to the details, a accident victim having head injuries was admitted in the casualty ward on Tuesday night. The patient was registered as an unknown person. After giving him the first aid, he was admitted to ward no. 17. At around 2 am, around 7 to 8 relatives of the patient, alleging of negligence in treatment argued with Dr Uday. One of them attacked Dr Uday due to which he sustained severe head injury and he started bleeding. The guards then rushed and drove the relatives out. After the incident, the resident doctors stopped the work and started agitating in the GMCH premises. Meanwhile, the relatives took the patient to a private hospital.

Acting dean Dr Varsha Rote - Kaginalkar said, the attacks on the resident doctors should stop, otherwise the doctors will not come forward to save lives. It is not in our hand to change the security guards agency. The seniors will be informed about it, she said.

Demands of resident doctors

- to implement pass system for visitors.

- Only two passes should be issued for each patient.

- Single entry and single exit system.

- compulsion of uniform for employees, students.

- Face screening system on the entrance.

- Time for visitors should be fixed.

9 incidents in 10 months

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) president Dr Akshay Kshirsagar said that the incidents of attacks on doctors are on a rise. Nine such incidents occurred since last October until now. After the incident, the administration took a stand to transfer medical superintendent.