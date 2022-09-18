Doctors should adapt to changing treatment methods

Conclusion of National Conference of Urologists

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

The treatment of the urinary tract infection (UTI) is changing rapidly. New treatment facilities are being developed and doctors should adapt to these changes and use them for treating patients, said senior nephrologist Dr MA Muthusethupathi.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the annual conference of the Western Regional Association of Indian Society of Nephrologists on Sunday. Dr Muthusethupathi has worked in the field of Nephrology for 40 years. Hiss experience narration was the highlight of the concluding day of the conference.

In all, 240 nephrologists participated in the main conference. Nephrologists from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh participated in the conference. President of Aurangabad nephrology society Urologist Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, secretary Dr Prashant Pargaonkar, Dr Suhas Bavikar, Dr Ulhas Kondpalle also guided. Chairman of the organizing committee Dr Shriganesh Barnala, secretary Dr Sachin Soni, Joint secretary Dr Kshitija Gadekar and others were present.