Documentary on life of 'Lanza del Vasto' shown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gandhi Studies Department of MGM University showed a documentary based on the life of 'Lanza del Vasto', who was known as Gandhi of France, at its V Shantaram auditorium recently. Lanza del Vasto continued the work of Mahatma Gandhi.

This documentary was shown through Louis Campana from France, who is on a three-day visit to the university. He is the founder and president of the 'Peace Association' in France. In the year 2008, he was honoured with the 'Jamnalal Bajaj Award' given by the Bajaj Foundation. In the documentary, 'Lanza del Vasto' met Gandhi and gave information about how the values of truth, non-violence and sustainable development were rooted in France by inheriting the personal and social values of Gandhi. Similarly, in this, information was shown on the development of agriculture, animal husbandry, and spinning, along with the promotion and development of small industries. John Chelladurai, Hemant Desarada, Rajendra Deshpande and others were present.