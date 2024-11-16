DoF place four cages to trap straying leopard in 74 Jalgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest (DoF) placed four cages, using goats and cocks as bait, in different corners of 74 Jalgaon village, near Bidkin, to trap the straying leopard. A few days ago, a 10-year-old school girl brutally died in the leopard attack.

A squad of 16 personnel are closely monitoring the cage through CCTV footage, however, they haven’t succeeded in trapping the wildlife in the last three days. The patrolling team is also visiting the village frequently.

The range forest officer (RFO) Shashikant Tambe suggested saying, “The farmers should carry a wooden stick with them while going to work in their farms. Besides, they should also wrap their necks and avoid working on the farm by leaning downwards. They should also play ‘Bhajan’ and ‘Kirtan’ on cellphones to project that there is more than one person at the place. Do not get terrorised, just remain alert.”