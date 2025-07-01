DoF seize 4 tons of illegally transported timber

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest has seized 4 tons of illegally transported timber from a vehicle operating in the area between Kathewadi Phata and Khuldabad Road. Acting on a tip-off, a strike force team carried out the operation on Monday morning.

The vehicle (bearing registration number MH 18 AA 7040), was intercepted near Khuldabad after a chase. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to contain approximately 4 tons of timber—logs from Neem and Babool tree species.

The driver, Feroz, a resident of Takli (Tal. Khuldabad), did not possess any legal permit for transporting the timber. As a result, the vehicle and the illegal timber were seized and brought to the Khuldabad Range Office, where the seized material was handed over to forest guard for further legal action.