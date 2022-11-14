Domestic servant steal ornaments worth Rs 10L

Aurangabad:

Jinsi police station has registered a case against a domestic servant working in the house of a businessman at Jiveshwar Colony (in Cidco) on the charge of stealing gold and silver ornaments valuing Rs 10 lakh from the house on November 10 at 9 pm.

Police said, “The accused servant Pundalik Muley was working in the house of Santram Kondiba Walke (59, Jiveshwar Colony) for the past four years. The complainant stated that Muley opened the almirah kept in the bedroom of his house and fled away with ornaments like a gold necklace of weight eight tolas, a Gajari Har of seven tolas, a Mangalsutra of three tolas, a gold chain of one tola, bangles, pendant, rings, silver anklets, etc. The total value of the stolen material is Rs 10.04 lakh.

Further investigation is on by Jinsi police station's assistant police inspector Anil Magare.