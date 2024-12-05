‘Don’t believe in rumours about exams: MUHS asks students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) urged students not to believe in rumours and misinformation being spread on social media about the question of theory examination of the winter session.

The students and their parents were asked to visit the university's official portal to confirm the information. Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that rumours were being spread on the different social media platforms about the written examination.

He appealed to the students not to believe in the messages being spread on social media. “Students should face the examination in a stress-free environment. Legal action will be taken against those involved in spreading fake messages and rumours,” he said.

The second phase of the winter session 2024 examination is being conducted at more than 100 examination centres in the State. About 30,902 students have appeared for the examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses of various faculties.

“The university is taking care to ensure that students do not suffer academic losses. However, the university appeals to the affiliated college principals, students, teachers and parents to be aware of these rumours,” the university officers said.