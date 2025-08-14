Don’t leave those affected by road widening stranded: Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday firmly instructed the municipal corporation and district administration that people affected by road widening should not be left without shelter. “In Pimpri–Chinchwad, we first arranged accommodation for those displaced and only then carried out road widening. Do the same here,” he said in strong words.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Shri Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Committee office, where he also expressed displeasure over the city’s substandard work. Pawar launched a sharp attack over the city’s water shortage, saying, “It is a tragedy that despite having Jayakwadi, one of the largest dams, so close by, the city remains thirsty.”

Criticising poor-quality works, he said, “A pipeline was taken out from Paithan Road. I had gone to Jatwada Road for a program and saw potholes everywhere. When I inquired, I found out that roadwork worth ₹30 crore had been carried out here a few years ago. The funds meant for roads have gone into potholes,” he said angrily.

Work given at 27 pc lower rates will only be substandard

Pawar said that recently, a tender was floated, and the work was awarded to a contractor who quoted 27 per cent lower than the base rate. “If such tenders are given, how will the work be of good quality?” he questioned.

Prepare a quality, well-planned master plan

Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said that where road widening has been done, the roads now need to be built, which will require ₹1,000 crore, and provision should be made for it. MLC Sanjay Kenekar also demanded funds to construct a memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Khuldabad.

In response, Ajit Pawar said, “Prepare a quality, well-planned master plan. Present it in the upcoming December assembly session. There will be no shortage of funds for development, but the work must be of good quality.”