Don't miss the rare planet parade on June 3! Row of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus in the sky

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city skywatchers are in for a rare treat as a unique celestial occurrence called ‘planet parade’ is scheduled to take place on June 3, in the predawn sky. Those who wake up early can witness a breathtaking visual resulting from the alignment of six planets in this amazing occurrence.

There will be a row of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus. However, not every planet might be visible to the unaided eye. Check the local weather prediction before the astral procession to ensure clear skies and a better viewing experience. For the best view, find a location with minimum light pollution and concentrate your gaze on the eastern sky in the early morning. Only two planets Saturn and Mars may be seen with bare eyes, and the rest will be visible using a telescope, around 5 am. However, astronomers believe that Mercury, Uranus, and Jupiter will be difficult to detect because of the brightness of the sun.

These alignments are uncommon and present a special chance for both astronomy specialists and public to take in the wonders of our solar system. According to experts, Mercury and Jupiter will be located closer to the sun and could be obscured by twilight's radiance.

Having binoculars or a small telescope can improve the viewing experience, especially when trying to see Mercury and Uranus, which are two of the fainter planets. This is an event not to be missed, as the next major planetary alignment is not projected until 2040.

The planet parade on June 3 is sure to be an amazing sight, regardless of your level of experience with astronomy or just your general curiosity about the night sky.

Exciting experience

The planet parade will be an exciting experience. Two planets can be easily seen with the naked eye, making it an appealing experience for both enthusiasts and the public. However, there is a need for employing telescopes to watch the other planets to improve the viewing experience and greater understanding of celestial event.

Shrinivas Aundhkar

Director of the MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club