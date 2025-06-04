DoT proposes ‘Global Eco Village’ on 100 acres in city

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a visionary move to elevate the city's tourism profile, the Department of Tourism (DoT) has unveiled plans to develop a ‘Global Eco Village’—an expansive, eco-friendly destination designed to offer immersive global cultural experiences to both domestic and international visitors. The proposed site spans 100 acres on the outskirts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and is expected to become a major attraction in the region.

Confirming the development, Deputy Director (Tourism) Vijay Jadhav revealed that the idea for the Global Eco Village was first introduced in July 2024. A preliminary meeting with key officials followed in September 2024 to discuss the concept and roadmap.

“This project aims to serve as a complementary attraction alongside the world-renowned Ajanta and Ellora caves. By creating a globally themed, eco-conscious village, we hope to encourage tourists to extend their stay and deepen their experience of the region,” said Jadhav.

A Global Cultural Experience

The Global Eco Village will feature pavilions representing various countries, each showcasing their unique art, handicrafts, cultural traditions, and cuisines. The project will be powered by renewable energy, and aims to set a benchmark for sustainable tourism in the region. The destination will cater to a wide range of visitors, including high-end domestic and international tourists, and will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Notably, two prominent companies—one from Nagpur and another from Dubai—have expressed keen interest in investing in the project, which carries an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore. The project promises to be a landmark addition to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s tourism landscape.

Attractions and Facilities

Designed as a self-sustaining eco-tourism hub, the Global Eco Village will include:

Spiritual Pavilions

Meditation and Yoga Zones

Eco-Spiritual Gardens

Cultural Centres

Sattvic Food Courts

Ethical Markets for local and international artefacts

Heritage Trails

Adventure Sports Facilities

A Heritage Resort

Disneyland-style amusement area

Toy Train for intra-village transport

“This destination will not only rejuvenate the tourism sector but also serve as a hotspot for pre-wedding shoots, family recreation, and youth activities,” said Jadhav, adding that regular cultural festivals will further enhance its vibrancy and appeal.

Site and Feasibility Challenges

Initially, the district administration identified land along the Jatwada route for the project. However, a feasibility report raised concerns due to the presence of high-tension power lines, proximity to land under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the nearby heritage water channel Naher-e-Ambari. As a result, DoT has begun searching for an alternative site—preferably along the routes to either Ellora or Ajanta caves, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.