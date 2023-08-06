Doubling of railway line, electrification and Vande Bharat train promised

PM Modi inaugurates online foundation laying of modern railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development for rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conducted the online foundation laying ceremony of 508 modern railway stations across the country, including the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. The event also witnessed the announcement of a tender worth Rs 990 crore for the doubling of the railway line from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Manmad.

The foundation laying ceremony was attended by union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, Housing minister Atul Save, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLA Prashant Bamb, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, state general secretary of BJP Sanjay Kenekar, Mahila Aghadi president Chitra Wagh, and ADRM of Nanded division, RK Meena.

Highlighting the ongoing developments, Dr Karad stated, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, funds have been provisioned for the doubling of the railway line. Efforts are being made to enhance connectivity for the development of the city. A meeting will be held soon to discuss increasing rail connectivity, and steps will be taken to introduce desired trains from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar."

Furthermore, Dr Karad mentioned that union railway minister Ashwini Kumar Vaishnav had inspected the Samruddhi ecpressway during his visit and efforts would be made for the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed railway if sufficient space is available. He also revealed that electrification of the Nanded section is currently underway.

Roof plaza, 13 lifts, 12 escalators

In addition to the railway line doubling project, the redevelopment work will feature state-of-the-art facilities. The modernized station will include 13 lifts, 12 escalators, a roof plaza, improvements to all platforms, multi-level car parking, a multi-lingual ticket portal, an eco-friendly building equipped with rooftop solar panels, and electric car charging points in the parking lot.

Efforts for Udan scheme

In another development, Dr Karad highlighted efforts to enhance aviation services through the 'Udan' scheme, revealing that flights from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are now available to four cities, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.