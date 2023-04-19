DPR of Rs 66 crore to dispose of tones of garbage ready

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deputy commissioner (Solid Waste Management) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Somnath Jadhav, underlined that the civic administration has drafted a detailed project report (DPR) of valuing Rs 66 crore to scientifically dispose of the heaps of garbage lying at old dumping site Naregaon and the four garbage processing plants at Chikalthana, Padegaon, Harsul and Kanchanwadi under the Swach Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0.

“The CSMC has obtained technical approval of the DPR from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and has forwarded for final approval to the state Urban Development Department (UDD). The project will be funded under Clean India Mission (Urban) 2.0,” said Jadhav.

It may be noted that the municipal corporation stopped the operations of the old garbage depot at Naregaon in 2017. Later on, to get rid of the garbage menace, the state government approved a budget of Rs 143 crore. The municipal corporation proposed setting up three plants at Chikalthana, Padegaon and Harsul, each processing 150 metric tons of dry garbage daily and one plant processing 30 tons of wet garbage daily at Kanchanwadi. As of today, the functioning of the Harsul plant will start in May.

Meanwhile, it is ascertained that 10 lakh tons of garbage are lying at the five above sites. The CSMC administration decided upon disposing of the heaps of garbage through the biomining process and prepared DPR of the same.