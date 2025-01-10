Dr. Achyut Dhamdhere joins Mahavir Hospital full-time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mahavir Multispecialty Hospital has welcomed Dr Achyut Dhamdhere, a piles specialist and senior general surgeon, who has now joined the hospital full-time. The hospital, which opened just a few months ago, has quickly gained popularity for its high-quality healthcare services.

Dr Dhamdhere, with over 34 years of experience, has treated over 3 to 4 lakh patients for conditions such as piles, fistulas and other complex surgical issues. He assures that patients undergoing piles surgery can typically return home the same day. However, more complicated surgeries, such as those for fistulas, may require a short hospital stay. Dr Dhamdhere encourages patients in need of piles treatment to visit the hospital early in the morning to secure an appointment, allowing for same-day treatment and discharge. The hospital also offers treatments for other conditions like fissures, rectal prolapse and bleeding piles. Mahavir Multispecialty Hospital, known for its modern medical facilities, aims to provide affordable healthcare without compromising quality. Paras Ostwal, the hospital’s president, urged more patients to seek the hospital’s services, promising excellent care and treatment.