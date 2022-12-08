Dr Ambedkar and importance to political sincerity

Before anything else, sincerity should come first and it should shape the framework of politics of any country

Dr Babasaheb Ambedakar was an Indian statesman who left a mark of impression over intellectual minds across the world. He argues in terms of greatness for leadership in politics. His observations are eye-opening and provide an alternative ground to discuss and debate.

Dr Ambedkar was invited by the Deccan Sabha of Pune to deliver an address on the 101st birth anniversary of Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade. The speech highlighted a comparison between the most influencing politicians of those days, Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah who were also representative leaders of their respective communities, with social reformer Ranade.

Dr Ambedkar made the points of argument throughout the speech clear through under and overstatements. He refers Augustinian, Buckle and Marxian theory to further his arguments or to provide a basis to his pivotal concerns. Augustinian theory believes that men act according to divine plan. Buckle theory considers that history is related to laws of nature.

Whereas Marxian theory argues that history is a result of economic forces. However, Dr Ambedkar admits that Thomas Carlyle’s deliberations in his essay ‘Hero and Hero Worship’ are the most appropriate to unearth political worship in India.

The much-neglected political leadership of Ranade actually provoked an illuminating spark in the subject. Dr Ambedkar gives highest importance to political sincerity. Because a person with sincerity finds a way to save his/her nation in an hour of crisis. He found the natural sincerity that Ranade possessed was enough to save the nation and light the paths of all-round development. Justice Ranade took possible efforts for social reformation of Hindu society. The reason why Ranade’s stand appealed to Dr Ambedkar's mind was his personal favour for social democracy. Dr Ambedkar believed democracy in any form is inconsistent without social reforms irrespective of castes and religions. The politicians should take the responsibility of social reforms so that head and heart can go together.

Witnessing the present world politics, Dr Ambedkar’s idea of greatness is a directive

to determine the ideal behaviour of a politician. Before anything else, sincerity should come first and it should shape the framework of politics of any country. A democratic nation stands on the legs of sincerity and honesty towards its stakeholders. A true politician should not lead a herd of followers but associate groups of sincere, devoted leaders who stand at the pedestal of political honesty and strive to reform the society through their visionary political and social ideals. Otherwise the fear of Dr Ambedkar, “Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics it is a sure road to degradation.” may prove true.

(The writer is associate professor, Dept. of English, KKM College, Manwat)