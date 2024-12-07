Dr Ambedkar's name being used to end his thoughts: Pratibha Ahire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The situation has been created in a very adverse way. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's name is being to end his thoughts through a conspiracy, thwart it,” said Dr Pratibha Ahire, Vidrohi Kavitri.

She was speaking in a programme organised at Jetvan Buddha Vihar Intkheda on Mahaparinirvan Din. Dr Ahire said that the enemy changed their colour, form and appearance. “The enemy of Dr Ambedkar's thoughts is saying Jai Bhim more loudly, making advertisements. Manuism and 'Money'ism have formed an alliance,” she said. She said that a new system of inequality was established by closing Government schools and industries.

Janrao Pakhre presided over while painter Rajanand Suradkar, Vijay Bansode, Raju Bankar and others were present.