Dr Amit Chavan awarded prosthodontist of the year

Aurangabad, April 10:

Alumnus of Government Dental College and CSMSS Dental College in city Dr Amit Chavan was honoured by 'Prosthodontist of the year -2019', at Mumbai recently. This award was presented by the 'Indian Health Professionals Award'. Dr Chavan is practicing at Cincinnati city in USA, after completing his MS in Prosthodontics from Ohio State University in USA.

He recently guided the students of Government Dental College through an online lecture organized by the 'International Students Cell' on opportunities of advanced training programs in dentistry available in foreign universities. Dean Dr S P Dange, Dr SR Barpande, Dr Maya Indurkar, Dr Kishor Mahale, Dr Rajan Mahindra, Dr Shirish Khedgikar and others congratulated Dr Chavan on his success.