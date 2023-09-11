Dr Amrutkar on IPSC central executive body
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2023 11:40 PM 2023-09-11T23:40:14+5:30 2023-09-11T23:40:14+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Prashant Amrutkar, the dean of the Humanities faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Prashant Amrutkar, the dean of the Humanities faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was elected as a member on the central executive body of the Indian Political Science Council (IPSC).
Dr Amrutkar has been in the field of teaching and research for the past two and a half decades. The IPSC works on the national level. Meanwhile, he was also selected for the 60th national convention to be held in Wardha.Open in app