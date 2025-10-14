Dr. Avinash Lamb appointed Dean of Ahilyanagar GMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Head of the Department of Tuberculosis at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Avinash Lamb has been appointed as the Dean of the newly established Government Medical College and Hospital at Ahilyanagar. The government order regarding his appointment was issued on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Dr. Lamb was felicitated by the Dean of GMCH, Dr. Shivaji Sukre . Dr. Suresh Harbade and Dr. Kashinath Garkal were also present at the event.

The new Government Medical College at Ahilyanagar, approved on May 23, has an intake capacity of 100 students and is affiliated with a 430-bed hospital.

Dr. Lamb has been entrusted with the responsibility of completing various administrative procedures and operational tasks required to make the newly established institution functional.

Photo Caption:

Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean of GMCH, felicitating Dr. Avinash Lamb on his appointment as Dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Ahilyanagar.