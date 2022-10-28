Dr Baig joins as professor in GMCH
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2022 09:45 PM 2022-10-28T21:45:09+5:30 2022-10-28T21:45:09+5:30
Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig joined as professor and head of pharmacology department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). ...
Dr Mirza Shiraz Baig joined as professor and head of pharmacology department at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The associate professor in GMCH, Dr Baig has been promoted as professor in the selection process through Maharashtra Public Service Commission. He recently took the charge. He is also having additional responsibility as GMCH deputy dean (UG & PG).Open in app