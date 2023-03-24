Dr Bharti Gawli appointed as new director of examination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of examination and evaluation department of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Ganesh Manza, was relieved of his duties, while the charge was handed over to Dr Bharti Gawli on Friday.

According to sources, on the first day of the degree exams held on March 21, many students faced issues with their hall tickets, which led to chaos and inconvenience. Following this, the vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was displeased with the overall management of the examination department, leading to Dr Manza being relieved of his duties. Meanwhile, Dr Bharti Gawli has taken over the position of director of examination and evaluation department, succeeding Dr Manza. According to sources, the VC Dr Yeole was unhappy with Dr Manza's management, which lacked seriousness and coordination. The issue of online answer sheet checking, which was a dream project of Dr Yeole, was also not implemented. Additionally, Dr Manza was blamed for not addressing students concerns when they visited his office. It is worth noting that Dr Manza had taken over the position of director of the examination department only 17 months ago after Dr Yogesh Patil resigned from the post on October 29, 2021.

Such changes are common

Dr Manza, on the other hand, stated that such changes are commonplace in administration, and he has been assigned the post of deputy registrar of the examination department. This recent development has caused a stir among university employees and officers.