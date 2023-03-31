Dr Chaundekar is new principal of Government College of Education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Nalini Chaundekar - Muley has been appointed as the principal of the Government College of Education (IASE) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. She took charge from the outgoing principal Dr Sanjeevani Muley. Dr Rameshwar Padme, Dr Gautam Gaikwad, Dr Urjeet Karwande, Shrikant Muley, Dr Sharad Nikalje, Dr Bhagyashree Subhedar, librarian Vandana Ambhore and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr Chaundekar taught at Foster Development College between 1992 and 1997. Later, she joint Government College of Education in 1997. She worked in the government service for 26 years and 31 years in teaching. She is also Ph.D guide and several students have completed their thesis under her guidance. She was felicitated in the college on Friday.

Her husband and Lokmat Group’s vice president (HR) Balaji Muley was also present for the function.

Dr Krutika Chincholikar, Dr Sunita Totade, Dr Shubhangi Bidarkar, Dattatray Yeole, Nilesh Aakhade, teachers and students were present.