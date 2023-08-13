Dr D’Cruize appointed as director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former principal of the Stepping Stones High School (SSHS), Aurangabad Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize shall be taking over as the director of Presidency Group of Schools from September 1.

The Presidency Schools, Bengaluru and Mangaluru, are a chain of schools that are part of the Presidency Group of Institutions (PGI), which was established in the year 1976. The PGI, along with one University, constitutes 8 schools and 4 colleges.

Dr D’Cruize had earlier served Don Bosco School Kolkata as a senior schoolteacher for 12 years, as headmaster of National Gems Higher Secondary School Kolkata for 15 years and SSHS Aurangabad as principal for nearly 9 years.

Dr D’Cruize was on the panel of CBSE inspectors of schools. He has been awarded by The Birla Foundation for being a Change-maker Principal and by The Elets and Great Achiever’s Foundation for his role and contributions in the field of Education for over three decades.