Dr Dilip Pokale selected for national award

Aurangabad :

Dr Dilip Pokale was selected for the national level Dr Y D Tyagi Award for his contribution to botany. The award was instituted by the Indian Association of Angiosperms Taxonomy.’

Dr Pokale is a former head of the Botany Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and has teaching and research experience of 33 years in different places. The award will be presented to him at the international conference to be held in Kolkata next year.