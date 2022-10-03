Dr Gavhane selected for intel ‘Protect of Climate’ award

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Dr Sudhir Gavhane, the former vice chancellor and media expert was selected for the International level ‘Protector of Climate’ award.

The international digital conference of the International Organisation for Educational Development (IOED) was held on ‘Climat Change and Climate Justice’ recently.

Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici inaugurated the conference while founder executive president of IOED Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma presided over the function.

Dr Sudhir Gavhane who was selected for the award, implemented a horticulture project on 200 acres of barren land in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) when he was campus development director. The project is considered as ‘Transforming Waste Land to Fruit Land.

The IOED took the notice of his writing constantly on ‘the environment and climate change, recycling industries, and green technology. He also started two subjects at the postgraduate level in the Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Bamu first time in the country. The names of the subjects are ‘Sustainable Development Communication’ and ‘Environmental Communication.’