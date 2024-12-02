Dr. Gogate highlights growth, education challenges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For sustainable growth, the national income growth rate must rise from 4-4.5% to 7.5-8%. The top 10% controls 50-60% of the income, while over half of the population gets only 15-20%. Addressing this inequality is key to unlocking the country’s development potential, according to renowned economist Dr. Ajit Gogate.

The Shree Bhushan Education Society held a two-day A.K. Waghmare Memorial Lecture Series, with Dr. Ajit Gogate delivering the first lecture. Dr. Shrirang Deshpande presided over the event. In his talk on "Potential for High Sustainable Development," Dr. Gogate discussed three GDP measurement methods: production, income, and expenditure. He stressed the need for job creation, affordable incomes, and increased market transactions to drive growth. He proposed a five-point strategy: youth empowerment, urbanization, solar energy, the digital economy, and infrastructure. The associate secretary of Shree Bhushan Arts and Commerce College Dr. Ulhas Shiurkar, delivered the welcome speech and Anjali Mulate conducted the session. Acting Principal of Shree Bhushan Arts and Commerce College Dr Anand Chaudhary, Dr Suhas Bardapurkar, Dr B.Y. Kshirsagar, Milind Ranade, Dr Rashmi Borikar and others attended the event along with faculty, staff, students and citizens.

Second lecture in the series

The second lecture in the A.K. Waghmare Memorial Lecture Series will be held on Tuesday at the Shree Bhushan Education Society’s central office. Dr. Ajit Gogate will speak on the topic "Human Resource Development: Challenges for the Education System."

Renowned economist Dr. Ajit Gogte speaking at the A.K. Waghmare Memorial Lecture Series, with Dr. Shrirang Deshpande, General Secretary of the institution, on the stage.

The lecture series was attended by institution officials, teachers, non-teaching staff, citizens and students.