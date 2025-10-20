Dr Kalyankar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A retired medical officer at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and resident of Pundaliknagar, Dr Baburao Kishanrao Kalyankar (Potdar), died of a brief illness recently. He was 85.

The last rites upon him were performed at a crematorium in Cidco N-6 sector.

He is survived by a wife, sons and an extended family. He was the brother of MGM’s canteen operator Subhash Kalyankar.