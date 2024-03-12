Dr Karad launches Digital Address; Glow Garden projects

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State (Finance)

Dr Bhagwat Karad today inaugurated the launching of the Unique Digital Address Number (UDAN) project at Hindurashtra Chowk in Garkheda, this afternoon.

He also dedicated the service of a mobile app ‘Majha Swacchata Sathi’ for the citizens. The app helps trace the location of garbage-collecting vans.

Dr Karad also performed ‘bhoomipujan’ of constructing a Glow Garden at Swami Vivekanand Garden in T V Centre.

The UDAN project is a joint venture of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Smart City and IndusInd Bank (CSR fund). The digital number plate equipped with a QR Code will be fixed on each residential and commercial property in the city.

The additional commissioners Ranjit Patil, Saurabh Joshi, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Somnath Jadhav, cultural officer Shambhu Vishwas, ward officer Prasad Deshpande, Smart City’s project officer Syed Faiz Ali, Bank’s CSR officer Santosh Kumar, Sachin Kavitkar, Vivek Deshpande and others were present on the occasion. UDAN will help in issuing different types of permissions and providing different services including fire brigade service, ambulance service, details and payment of property tax and water tax, etc.

The minister Dr Karad said,“ The citizens can avail of various home delivery services after scanning a QR code on the digital address. The data about property tax and other taxes will also be available virtually. Hence the citizens will have to inch towards becoming a little smarter if they want to avail smart services and facilities. ”

Centre of attraction for tourists

The Glow Garden will be built by spending Rs 10 crore at Swami Vivekanand Garden on T V Centre Road. Dr Karad performed the ‘bhoomipujan’ of the same in the evening. The Glow Garden will boost Night tourism in the city, said Karad.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, chief garden officer Dr Vijay Patil, former corporator Mahesh Malwatkar, Vijay Tiwari, Aapte, Ganesh Nagare, Prashant Bhadane and others were present on the occasion.