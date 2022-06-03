Dr Khizer passes away

Aurangabad, June 3:

Retired head of the History department at Aurangabad College for Women and author Dr Mirza Mohammed Khizer died of brief illness today evening. He was 82.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Aulia Masjid, Rauza Baugh, on Friday at 11.30 pm, while the burial took place in Panchkunwa Qabrastan late in the night.

He is survived by wife, three daughters and one son.

Dr Khizer has authored several books on Sufi saints and the history of Deccan and had also submitted his research papers in many national and international seminars.