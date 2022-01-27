Dr Madhuri Sawant appointed as director

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Dr Madhuri Sawant has been appointed as the director of the tourism administration department of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Dr Sawant took over the charge from Dr Rajesh Ragade on January 25. Dr Sawant is known as an internationally renowned tourism expert. She is working as an expert member on committees in 18 different universities across the country. She has published 34 research papers and 4 books.