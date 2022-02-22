Dr Mishrikotkar new president of RIWA

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Dr Prasanna Mishrikotkar has been selected as the president of the Aurangabad Branch of the Radiological and Imaging Welfare Association (RIWA). Ghazal writer, literary and well-known sonography expert Dr Sheikh Iqbal Minne was elected as secretary, while Dr Rajarajeshwar Deore was elected as treasurer.

The association comprises around 200 X-ray experts, sonography experts, CT-scan and MRI experts from Aurangabad district. The rest of the executive committee are, Dr Gajanan Chavan (Vice president), Dr Priyanka Pansambal (Jt secretary), Dr Umashankar Kavalas, Dr Preeti Khatavkar, Dr Amol Jhadbuke, Dr Ashish Mulavekar, Dr Rahul Inde and Dr Shweta Thakur (executive members).