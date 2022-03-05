Dr Mustajeeb Khan appointed HRDC director

Aurangabad, March 5:

Dr Mustajeeb Khan, a professor from the Department of English of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was appointed the director of UGC’s Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).

He took over the charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr N N Bandela at HRDC in Bamu campus on Friday. Dr Khan has vast teaching, research and administrative experience of 26 years.

He has worked in various capacities of the university like the director of Foreign Students Cell, director of Board of Students Development, member of the organising committee of ‘Indradhanusha, ‘Youth festival, executive member of Indian Society for Theater Research.

He is also a member of the selection committee at various colleges for the recruitment of assistant professors as VC subject experts, a member of the NIRF Steering Committee (Bamu). Dr Syed Azharuddin, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Uttam Ambore, Dr Bharathi Gawali and other faculty members were present when took the charge.