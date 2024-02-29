Dr Nasir's book selected for Urdu Sahitya Akademi Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi has announced the awards for the books published in 2022. 'Basic Fauna' is also figured in the list of selected books.

This book has been written for the common Urdu reader by Dr Rafiuddin Nasir, head of the Botany Department of Maulana Azad College. So far, 45 books, 400 articles, and 47 research papers of Dr Rafiuddin Nasir have been published in research journals and magazines around the world.