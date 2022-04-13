Dr Neha gets patent for developing pharmaceutical formulation to lower BP

Aurangabad, April 13:

The Patent Office of the Government of India granted a patent to Dr Neha Vishal Gandhi for her invention of a pharmaceutical formulation titled as ‘Orally Fast Dissolving Compositions of Nitrendipine And Process Of Preparation Thereof.’

The compositions lower the elevated blood pressure and resuscitate the heart activity in critical conditions of hypertension and angina within a few minutes. The ‘oral fast-dissolving drug delivery systems’ developed by Dr Neha Gandhi bear nanonised Nitrendipine and dissolve rapidly in the oral cavity.

Hence, the formulations provide the desired and quick onset of action of the drug along with enhancing its oral bioavailability. The Controller of Patent issued the patent certificate. The patent was granted for 20 years. Dr Neha Gandhi has completed Ph D from the Government College of Pharmacy of the city. She credited her achievement to her parents and teachers.