Dr Pathrikar elected president Bamu employees credit society

Aurangabad, April 9:

Dr Kailas Pathrikar was elected president of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Non-teaching Employees Credit Cooperative Society (BAMUNECCS) for the fourth consecutive time.

All the 15 directors of the Credit Cooperative Society were elected unopposed. A meeting of newly elected directors was held in the society’s hall on Friday. Balram Navthar presided over the meeting and elected new office-bearers.

The newly-elected office-bearers are as follows; Anil Khendke (vice president), Manoj Shete (secretary), Manohar Prabhakar (treasurer). The names of some of the directors are as follows Rajesh Gaikwad, Bhagwan Gadekar, Ahmed Tanvir, Shrikrishna Mhaske and Amol Misal.

The Pathrikar group maintained their domination on the credit cooperative society for the past two decades. Pravin Kirtikar, Satish Lokhande and others worked for the success of the election.

Speaking after the election, Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the society continuously progressed on the basis of discipline, transparency and trust of members.