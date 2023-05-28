Dr Phadnis entrusted charge of ESIS hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Medical officer of the Employees State Insurance Scheme hospital Dr Vivek Bhosale is retiring soon. Additional charge of this post has been entrusted to Orthopedic surgeon Dr SR Phadnis. As medical officers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar along with Thane, Worli and Pune are retiring, the additional charge has been given to the officers of those places. This order has been given by director (Administrator) Mahesh Varudkar recently.