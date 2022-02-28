Dr Raffey gets patent from Republic of South Africa for Study in Mutual fund

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

Dr M A Raffey, an Assistant Director in UGC-Human Resource Development Center of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, received a patent from the Republic of South Africa for his research on the study in ‘Mutual fund.’

Dr M A Raffey in collaboration with Wegrow India Research and Innovation LLP (Odisha) has invented “A Method for Analyse Mutual Fund And Cause of Its Low Penetration Among Individual Investors” method.

The present invention relates to a method for analyzing mutual funds and the cause of its low penetration among individual investors is provided. The method comprises a computer processing module which comprises a memory unit and a processor.

The processor is configured to store machine-readable instruction, identification of topic and industry; a collection of data, analysis of the collected data, generate and rank the analyzed and compared data; display the analysed data to the user for the suggestion.

The invented method helps to improve business intelligence in the field of the mutual fund industry. Dr M A Raffey has 16 years of teaching experience. He has eight books and 75 researcher papers to his credit. He completed a major and two minor research projects. A total of 14 students completed Ph D under his guidance.