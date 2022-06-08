Dr Rafiq Zakaria College students shine in HSC result

Aurangabad, June 8:

The students of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women came out with flying colours in HSC examinations result that was announced on Wednesday.

The college recorded 99.56 per cent in Science stream while it was 95.94 per cent in Arts.

The first topper of the college is Almas Farheen who scored 89.50 per cent followed by Siddiqui Kulusm (89.17 per cent) and Khanasa Sarwar Pathan (88.67 per cent).

In the Arts faculty, the first toppers are two students- Syeda Javeriya and Mirza Noor-Us- Saba (each of them scoring 91.67 per cent).

The names of some of the successful students are as follows Syeda Sayma (90.33 per cent),

Rima Badar (89.17 per cent), Syeda Rasha (87.70 per cent), Khan Saniya (86.67 per cent), Razvi Zahera (86 per cent) and Syeda Kulsum (85 per cent).

A total of 25 students scored 100 marks out of 100 in Arabic. Chairperson of the society Farhat Jamal, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan and Farhat Sultana, teaching and non-teaching staff members congratulated all the meritorious students.