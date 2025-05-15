Dr Ramrao Chavan appointed as Principal of Muktanand College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ramrao Janardhanrao Chavan was appointed as Principal of Muktanand College, Gangapur, recently. He assumed charge of the post on Wednesday.

He was a professor in the Department of Zoology and director, Gramin Samassya Sanshodhan Kendra, of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He has more than three decades of experience teaching and researching.

Dr Chavan started his career as a teacher in MSP Mandal’s Arts, Commerce and Science College, Kille-Dharur, Beed, in 1992. He joined the Zoology Department at Bamu in 2008. He was also the principal of Model College (Jalna).

Chairmanship of College Development Committee Laxmanrao Manal, in-charge Principal Dr Hanumant Misal, Management Council member Dr Ravikiran Sawant and others were present in the welcome ceremony.