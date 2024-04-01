Dr Salunke appointed head of Sociology Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Salunke was appointed head of the Sociology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment. Dr Salunke has been in the field of teaching and research for the past 25 years.

He is also the dean of the Social Science faculty and director of Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research. Dr Salunke took charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr Laxman Rathod on Monday.