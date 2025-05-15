Dr Satish Dandage re-appointed Principal of Model College

Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar:

Dr Satish Dandage was re-appointed principal of Model College (Ghansawangi, Jalna) for the third time by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Dr Dandage, former Controller of Examinations and Head of the Public Administration Department of Bamu. He took charge of the office today from his outgoing counterpart, Dr Ramrao Chavan.

Dr Satish Dandge was the principal of the same college first in 2016-17. During his tenure, he started a Science branch at Model College.

He was re-appointed principal of the college in the year 20201-22. The NEP was implemented for the first time in

Maharashtra at Model College Ghansawangi under his leadership. Dr Dandge was appointed for the third time. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment.