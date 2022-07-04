Dr Satish Deshpande takes charge as Joint-Director

Aurangabad, July 4:

Dr Satish Deshpande, a professor from the Government Institute of Science of the city took over the charge as the joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad region) on Monday.

Dr Deshpande was given the post for the second time.

Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar was removed from the post of joint director on July 1 for committing administrate and financial irregularities.

After taking the charge from Dr Nimbalkar today, Dr Deshpande said that there would be no file pending and that work would be in a transparent manner.

Earlier, he was joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad region) between April 14, 2018, to December 15, 2019, and joint director of Solapur region from September 3, 2015, to April 14, 2018.