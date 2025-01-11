Dr Shingte gets ICC’s national level Dr Gupta award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bapurao Shingte, a Professor from the Department of Chemistry at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was honoured with the Dr S M L Gupta National Award, given annually by the esteemed Indian Council of Chemists (ICC).

The 43rd ICC annual convention was held at a college in Pune recently. ICC pesident Ranjit Varma, secretary Rajesh Thackeray, vice chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Suresh Goswami, and director of higher education Dr Shailendra Deolankar were present. The award consisting of citation, memento and cash amount was presented to Dr Shingte who has been working in Bamu for the past 16 years.