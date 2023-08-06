Dr Shivacharya urges patriotic integrity and family service

Sri Sri 1008 Jagadguru Dr Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami (Kashi Peeth)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city was illuminated with spiritual fervor as devotees congregated for a profound gathering led by Sri Sri 1008 Jagadguru Dr Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji (Kashi Peeth). The event, held on Sunday at Ranaji hall meticulously organized by Har Har Mahadev Rudra Mandal, resonated with the message of patriotic integrity and familial service.

Dr Shivacharya Mahaswami, emphasized the role of religious traditions in fostering brotherhood not only in Maharashtra but also in other states. Addressing the assembly, Dr Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami expounded on key principles of life, highlighting the liberating effects of devotion to Sadhguru, the significance of Shiva worship in stress alleviation, and the virtues of detachment from desires. The devotional ambiance was further enriched by the reverberating chants of Rudrapathan and soulful songs by women devotees.

The event saw a display of communal spirit as devotees, including women and children, eagerly awaited darshan, sought blessings, and participated in food donations. Rudra mandal president Ishwar Swami and devotees were present.