Dr Sudhir Gavhane selected for GMEC Award

Aurangabad, March 6:

Former vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and MGM University Dr Sudhir Gavhane was selected for the Global Media Education Council (GMEC) Award 2022 for his stellar contribution to media and communication education.

He will be honoured with the award in an international webinar on ‘Information War in Democracy’ to be held on May 5 as part of the country’s 75th independence.

K G Suresh, the vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication is the president of GMEC while Ujjwal Chowdhury as its secretary.

Dr Gavhane, the eminent media educator, has done research on ‘Economics and Monopoly of Media’ and worked to bring and create UNESCO’s International Journalism course, international level digital studio, HD Radio, multimedia laboratory. He has 40 years of teaching and research in journalism and mass communication. A total of 15 students completed Ph D under his guidance.