Dr Sudhir Gavhane selected for GMEC Award

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2022 07:10 PM2022-03-06T19:10:02+5:302022-03-06T19:10:02+5:30

Aurangabad, March 6: Former vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and MGM University Dr Sudhir Gavhane was selected ...

Dr Sudhir Gavhane selected for GMEC Award | Dr Sudhir Gavhane selected for GMEC Award

Dr Sudhir Gavhane selected for GMEC Award

Next

Aurangabad, March 6:

Former vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and MGM University Dr Sudhir Gavhane was selected for the Global Media Education Council (GMEC) Award 2022 for his stellar contribution to media and communication education.

He will be honoured with the award in an international webinar on ‘Information War in Democracy’ to be held on May 5 as part of the country’s 75th independence.

K G Suresh, the vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication is the president of GMEC while Ujjwal Chowdhury as its secretary.

Dr Gavhane, the eminent media educator, has done research on ‘Economics and Monopoly of Media’ and worked to bring and create UNESCO’s International Journalism course, international level digital studio, HD Radio, multimedia laboratory. He has 40 years of teaching and research in journalism and mass communication. A total of 15 students completed Ph D under his guidance.

Open in app
Tags :Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open UniversityYashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open UniversityMGM UniversityAurangabadYashwantrao chavan open universityPhPower of hydrogenGlobal media education councilMakhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and CommunicationGMEC`Economics and Monopoly of MediaUnescoHD Radio