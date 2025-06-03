Dr Sukre transferred from Parbhani to Dhule as professor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In-charge Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Shivaji Sukre was transferred from Parbhani to Dhule as Professor. He will have the charge of the post of GMCH dean.

Dr Sukre was the Dean of Government Medical College (Parbhani) and was holding the additional charge of the post of head of the Department of Anatomy. He had also taken charge of the post of Dean of GMCH in December 2023.

His work was criticised in the meeting of the Board of Visitors (BoV) last month. Following the complaints of members about alleged irregularities in the procurement process, the president of the BoV MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and Health Minister demanding an inquiry.

Meanwhile, his transfer orders came on Monday itself. It became clear that Dr Sukre had been transferred from Parbhani to Dhule on Tuesday. However, it was mentioned in the transfer letter that he would be in-charge dean of the GMCH. There was speculation that he was stationed in Mumbai to cancel the transfer.

Box

Firm on demand for inquiry

I am firm on the fact that the allegations made by the members in the meeting of the BoV should be investigated. The CM and the Health Minister should order an inquiry into this matter.

(MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, president, Board of Visitors)

Box

Claim for post of dean

I was working as a Professor of Anatomy in Parbhani. I have been transferred to the same post at Dhule Government Medical College. I will be incharge dean here.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre, In-charge Dean, GMCH)